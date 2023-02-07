Grab the Garmin Forerunner 55 for under £130 at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 55 for just £127.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 29% off the regular asking price, and almost the cheapest it's ever been (it's only ever been a couple of pounds less).

The Garmin Forerunner 55 gives you a whole lot of fitness tracking features for your money, and is the device I recommend to anyone looking for a beginner or intermediate level GPS watch.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 55 where you are.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 55: £179.99 £127.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £52.09 This running watch is a great choice for beginner and intermediate level runners alike. It'll help you break out of a training rut and start working in a way that'll improve your fitness and help you smash your next running goal.

When I tested the Forerunner 255 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab), I was particularly impressed by its accurate GPS tracking, and the way it help you progress through workout suggestions and recovery time suggestions to help you train smarter rather than just harder.

I also appreciated its lightweight design, and convenient size that's easy to read but not large enough to overpower smaller wrists. Its interface is thoughtfully designed too, and Garmin's system of well laid out physical buttons means there's no need to worry about accidentally pausing or stopping activity tracking in the middle of a run.

If you don't live in the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 55 where you are. We've also rounded up the best Garmin deals on watches and bike computers from around the web.