Grab this Garmin Forerunner watch for under $120 right now

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 45 for just $113 at Amazon. That's the cheapest I've ever seen this solid entry-level GPS watch, and a saving of 34% off the list price.

The Forerunner 45 isn't Garmin's latest beginner-friendly running watch, but it provides all the essentials that you need if you're just getting started and want a tool that'll track your training sessions without giving you a bunch of confusing tools that you're not going to use.

First and most importantly, you get accurate GPS to keep tabs on your speed and distance, plus solid heart rate monitoring so you can see the impact your workouts are having on your fitness.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 45 near you.

Garmin Forerunner 45: $169.99 $113 at Amazon

Save $56.99 If you're a new runner looking for your first GPS watch, this one fits the bill perfectly and will help you build up to your first races. It's back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.

If you choose to wear your watch all day, you can also see how you're recovering post-run, with full details available in the Garmin Connect mobile app.

If you're aiming to set a new personal record, you can also use Garmin's free coaching tool (also found within the mobile app) to build a training plan that will help you get there, and will adjust on the fly depending on your performance.

It's a great little watch, and with up to seven days of battery life (depending on how you use it), you won't need to plug it in every night either.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 45 near you.