Grab this Special Forces-inspired insulated jacket with a superb 30% off right now in the ThruDark Black Friday sale

The Black Friday sales are live and if you're on the hunt for a deal on one of the best insulated jackets around – then you can pick up the military-inspired ThruDark Ithax Hooded Jacket for just £210. That's a brilliant saving of 30% off the regular asking price of £300 for this Primaloft-insulated jacket that's also lightweight, packable and has a load of perfect 5-star ratings.

ThruDark is a renowned outdoor brand born out of the British Special Forces - the brand's founders spent a combined 27 years in the UK military. The army stylings of their mountaineering and outdoor clothing and accessories are obvious, and ThruDark claims their knowledge of high-spec Special Forces kits sets their products apart.

If the Ithax isn't for you then ThruDark has plenty of other outdoor jackets discounted that might catch your eye. The Advnture team will also keep you up-to-date on all the best Black Friday hiking deals – where you'll find more great savings on boots, shoes, backpacks and much more...

was £300 now £210 at thrudark.com Save £90 Constructed from ThruDark's proprietary, ripstop outer and filled with Primaloft Silver Insulation the Ithax is designed to provide maximum insulation. It's also treated with PFC-free DWR (Durable Water Repellent) for added weather resistance, which they say will retain insulation better and dry more quickly compared to the best down jackets. It comes sized from XS-XXL and has three color choices Black, Grey and Green.

Here at Advnture, we've reviewed some of the ThruDark range like the Centurion Alpine Jacket and the Oryon Delta Long Sleeve T-Shirt and they both scored highly and ticked the boxes on performance and features in our testing. The Ithax Jacket comes with the same featured-packed performance. It's a versatile, all-rounder of an insulated jacket – ready for mountaineering and hiking adventures to ready to deliver cozy Primaloft insulation while walking the dog.

ThruDark is also worn and endorsed by Chris Oliver and Jason 'Foxy' Fox in 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' – a popular UK TV show that puts celebrities and members of the public through the SAS selection process. The show travels to some of the planet's toughest and most hostile environments and confirms ThruDark's performance claims and attributes as some of the best outdoor products around.

This is a UK-only deal but below you'll find some of the best Black Friday insulated jacket deals for your location. Be sure to check out our Black Friday Arc'teryx deals hub and our dedicated Patagonia Black Friday deals page for more big discounts on outdoor apparel and products.