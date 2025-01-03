Hiker dies attempting Lake District trek in dense fog

Hiking in foggy conditions can be dangerous and requires preparation

A hiker in England’s Lake District has tragically died after attempting a winter hike through thick fog and damp conditions. The unnamed man had ascended to roughly 1,700ft / 518m before suffering a fatal head injury in a suspected fall.

He was spotted by a member of the public, who alerted the authorities, near the Grisedale Tarn.

Navigating the thick fog, members of the Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue team trekked to the man’s location but we're able to resuscitate him with CPR.

His body was quickly airlifted down the mountain. The rescue attempt involved 13 team members and took more than four hours.

“CPR was unsuccessful and he was sadly declared deceased. He was recovered to Keswick MRT base by a coastguard helicopter,” the Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue team reported.

Navigating the fog

The man’s death comes after a week of treacherous, and particularly foggy weather conditions in the UK.

With restricted visibility, hiking in thick fog can be a dangerous undertaking for the under prepared.

If you’re keen to hit the trails in foggy conditions, make sure to research your route well ahead of time, anticipating any potentially dangerous areas, sudden drops, and tricky terrain.

Staying on the trail and hiking with friends are also advised. Sticking to an established route minimizes the chances of encountering any unforeseen dangers.

Carrying the right equipment is non-negotiable. Becoming lost can be just as dangerous as sustaining an injury in cold winter conditions, so make sure you’re prepared with an accurate, up-to-date map or GPS device. In foggy conditions, GPS devices are preferable as they can track your movements to ensure you're on the right course at all times.

In case of an emergency, you’ll need a reliable way of calling for help. For remote backcountry locations, satellite communicators are far and away the best option. Not reliant on phone signals, communicators like the Garmin InReach can send clear, effective SOS signals wherever you are in the wilderness.

In the past decade, these devices have helped more than 10,000 people get emergency help, and are especially suited to the backcountry.

For more on hiking in foggy conditions, check out our expert guide.