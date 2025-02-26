Hikers and runners in Utah get 20 miles of new trails, bucking trend of routes closing due to federal spending cuts
The new routes in Washington County take trekkers through rugged terrain and scenic forests
Hikers and trail runners in Utah can now access 20 miles of rugged new wilderness trails.
The scenic Washington County Trail system has expanded, adding several new routes near the Candy Cliffs, and Diamond Valley areas.
The new 'Cliffrose trails' are suited to hikers and trail runners of all abilities. They cut through tough Utah terrain and offer stunning views of the Snow Canyon State Park and Pine Valley mountains.
The new routes buck a nationwide trend of trail closures, following mass spending cuts to the National Park Service and National Forest Service.
In the past two months, thousands of temporary and full-time workers have lost their jobs in a government-wide effort to reduce federal spending. Resultantly, routes up and down the country have been forced to close their trailheads, as there aren't enough staff to carry out vital maintenance and ensure visitor safety.
The new trails were completed by National Forest Service workers, with the help of various partners, including the Greater Zion Tourism Board and the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.
Joey Vanstaveren, recreation specialist at the Dixie Forest Service described the new trails as "a place for everyone".
"We have some easy green trails. They're like really nice grades. There's not a lot of rocks," Vanstaveren told St George News.
"And if you're more like hardcore, if you're really into trail running or you're an advanced mountain biker, we have steeper, more technical climbing trails. And then we have some pretty gnarly, hand-built descending trails."
The new trails are accessible from Cottonwood Springs Road in Washington County, Utah. They're five minutes west of the Candy Cliffs area, above Diamond Valley.
