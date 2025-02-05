Hurry! The awesome Salomon Glide Max TR trail running shoes are up to 60% off right now
The Glide Max are perfect for anyone who wants the quality and performance of a Salomon shoe, with a little extra oomph
Trail running shoes need grip and stability for uneven ground, but some runners just love the extra oomph of a maximalist shoe no matter where they're running. Right now, you can scoop up the highly-rated Salomon Glide Max TR trail running shoes for as little as $64 at Salomon. That's an enormous 60% off the regular list price for these shoes, which runers give an average four-star rating.
This deal applies to women's sizing in all colorways, while those shopping for men's sizing can take a very respectable 50% off for a grand total of $80.
The Glide Max TR is one of Salomon's softest and most cushioned trail shoes, boasting a bouncy 36 mm of foam under the heel that makes them ideal for long-distance trail runners. Reasonable 3.5 mm lugs will give you some grip on neutral terrain, but these shoes are best for light trail and mixed surfaces.
Sizes are starting to sell out and at this price, we don't imagine there will be many pairs sitting around for long so we recommend you act fast to secure this deal.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Salomon trail running shoes where you are.
Salomon Glide Max TR women's trail running shoes: $160 $64 at Salomon
Save $96 This shoe sits on a higher stack height with game-changing Energy Foam for velvety smooth cushioning. Ideal for long-distance trail runners that like the feel of soft cushy landings, designed with a lightweight engineered mesh upper for reliable long-term comfort and breathability.
These shoes sport a neutral 6 mm drop and a lightweight engineered mesh upper for reliable long-term comfort and breathability.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Salomon trail running shoes where you are:
