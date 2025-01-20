Hurry! These discontinued Aku women's hiking boots are 50% off and disappearing fast

After something rugged to help you take on the outdoors this winter? Check out this rugged pair of Gore-Tex hiking boots from Aku.

Suitable for tough, muddy conditions, the Aku Cimon women's Gore-Tex hiking boots are available for just $98.73 at REI, that's 50% off their list price of $199.95. What's more, these boots have now been discontinued, so this could be your last chance to get your hands on a pair.

Designed with wet winter weather in mind, the Cimon hiking boots aim to keep your feet dry with a waterproof but breathable Gore-Tex outer, which allows air in while beating back the rain.

This pair's Vibram outsole helps keep your feet firmly on the ground, with an aggressive lug pattern that digs into slippery and uneven surfaces for maximum stability. Meanwhile, their mid-profile locks your ankle in position to prevent injury and provide additional support on tricky winter trails.

Available in several sizes, these durable Aku boots can be found in the muted sleek grey colorway.

Aku Cimon women's Gore-Tex hiking boots: $199.95 $98.73 at REI

