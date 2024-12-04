Hurry! These eco-conscious and high-performing rain pants from Marmot are 37% off at Amazon today

Winter means serious weather protection is often needed for the trails, and we wouldn't dream of getting out there without a pair of rain pants to protect our lower legs in a downpour.

Right now, you can pick up the eco-conscious Marmot Men's Precip Eco Waterproof Rain Pants for just $63.50 at Amazon. That's a giant savings of 37% off these waterproof over trousers that are usually $100 and have an average 4.4 star rating among hikers.

For the wettest days when you can't stand staying indoors any longer, the PreCip Eco Pant is durable, fully waterproof thanks to taped seams and a PFC-free DWR and as breathable as any piece of properly waterproof kit really can be.

Buy them loose enough for layering and the elastic waist with drawcord and ankle side zips with snap tabs let you adjust the fit as needed for comfort and mobility. You can stash essentials on your hike thanks to two zippered front hand pockets

Best of all, these pants are made with 100% recycled nylon ripstop fabric. This deal applies to the pants in black in all sizes, but it's a limited-time deal so we suggest you move fast if you're keen to update your hiking kit without breaking the bank.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on rain pants where you are.

Marmot Men's Precip Eco Waterproof Rain Pants: $100 $63.50 at Amazon

Save $37 Designed for adventure even in rain, the PreCip Eco Pant is durable and designed with fully waterproof and breathable PFC-free DWR.

Since 1971, Marmot has been designing, testing, and sewing apparel, tents, sleeping bags, and backpacks that get us outside to be creative, express ourselves, and escape from the sameness of everyday life.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on rain pants where you are: