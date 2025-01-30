If you're quick, you can pick up the "outstanding" Hoka Mafate Speed 4 trail running shoes for under $150 right now

Runners and light hikers love the excellent traction of these shoes on soft trails and packed snow

The right pair of trail running shoes can keep you moving fast over rough ground whether you're running or hiking, and right now, you can grab the highly-rated Hoka Mafate Speed 4 trail running shoes for just $147.99 at Hoka. That's nearly $40 off these shoes, which runners praise for their "outstanding" traction on soft trails and packed snow.

The Mafate was the very first design from Hoka, which is the fastest-growing trail running brand on the planet, and the Speed 4 is designed for nimble movements over technical trails. Superior grip is provided by Vibram Megagrip outsoles sporting impressive 5 mm lugs.

You can still expect a bouncy ride from these shoes, however, thanks to a generous 33 mm of lightweight foam underfoot to give you high clearance, and for those roots and rocks there's a solid rubber toe cap.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Farro/Ultramarine colorway but we suggest you act fast as all sizes in the Thyme/Fiest colorway have already sold out.

Hoka Mafate Speed 4 trail running shoes: $185 $147.99 at Hoka

Save $38 A pinnacle product for technical trail, the Mafate Speed 4 makes its debut, distilling what we’ve seen in the EVO Mafate and Mafate Speed.

Updated with new textiles and construction, the Mafate Speed 4 includes a breathable, single-layer jacquard mesh to save your feet from getting sweaty once the warm weather returns.

