If you're seeing wonky calorie counts on your Garmin watch, there's now a fix

If you've been seeing strange active calorie counts on your Garmin Instinct 2 or Instinct 2S, then there's good news – Garmin has just launched a pair of beta software updates that fixes the problem. If you don't want to become a beta tester (it has pros and cons), the stable release should be coming to everyone in the coming months.

The two new updates are software versions 11.12 and 11.13, which were released within a few days of each other. As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) reports, the update to 11.12 was the biggest of the two, adding a heap of extra features as well as squishing a few bugs.

Perhaps the most significant new feature is the addition of Garmin's morning report, which gives you an overview of what to expect from the day ahead, including a summary of your sleep and training readiness, suggested workout, weather forecast, and even a quick view of your calendar. In my experience the calendar is particularly helpful, giving me a prompt about any events or appointments scheduled first thing.

Pace yourself

Another new addition for the Instinct 2 is grade-adjusted pace for running, which helps you better manage your effort when tackling lumpy terrain. Grade adjusted pace, as the name suggests, shows you what your pace would have been if you were running on the flat, which is particularly useful if you live somewhere where hills are hard to avoid.

Daily workout suggestions have been updated and improved (though Garmin doesn't say exactly how), you can now delete previous strength workouts through your watch, and you can now configure activity alerts in the Garmin Connect app on your phone.

Garmin's official forums have full details for the 11.12 (opens in new tab) and the 11.13 update (opens in new tab), plus download links and instructions.

If you're not yet signed up, take a look at our guide to joining Garmin's public beta testing program. You'll be first to try new features for your watch, but bear in mind that beta software may contain bugs