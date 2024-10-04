These Darn Tough socks come with an 'unconditional lifetime guarantee' – and you can save 26% on them right now

Right now, you can pick up the Darn Tough Merino Wool socks with a 26% discount at Amazon – which is a nice saving on these full cushion, all-season hiking socks that come with the brilliant Darn Tough 'unconditional lifetime guarantee'.

Darn Tough has been around for more than 20 years and the Vermont-based brand has a reputation for making some of the best hiking socks out there. Here at Advnture we have tested and highly rated many versions of the brand's socks including the Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew and in her review, Julia Clarke said, "Basically, every hiker should own a pair of Darn Tough socks".

These on-sale Merino wool socks come with similar features, including a performance fit that you'd expect from a quality hiking sock, which means there is no slipping, bunching, and hopefully no blisters for maximum hiking comfort.

The real headline with Darn Tough socks is that the 'unconditional lifetime guarantee' means you can return them at any point for another pair – no receipt needed and zero quibbles either. Although the brand says its socks will remain comfortable day after day, they could be the only hiking socks you'll ever need – and the cool colorways may just tempt you to own a few.

Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Darn Tough socks in your region.

Darn Tough Merino Wool Sock: Were $38.00, now $27.95 at Amazon

Save 26% The Darn Tough Merino sock delivers undeniable comfort and are superbly durable – backed up with the Darn Tough unconditional lifetime guarantee. They're currently discounted at Amazon by up to 26% and are available in loads of colors and sizes.

This deal applies to the Darn Tough Merino Wool Sock with a choice of six colorways: Black, Charcoal, Eclipse, Olive, Onyx, and Oatmeal. There are various sizes available ranging from S to XXL.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Darn Tough socks near you...