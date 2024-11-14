It's not Black Friday yet, but Hoka has already knocked $35 off these "super stable and comfortable" trail running shoes

The Stinson 7 is known as the Swiss army knife of shoes and they're 20% off ahead of Black Friday

Hoka might have become a household name in the last decade, but it doesn't often discount its shoes. Right now, however, you can pick up the highly-rated Stinson 7 trail running shoes for just $135.99 at Hoka. That's a healthy savings of 20% off the list price for these versatile shoes that get an average of 4.5 stars from Hoka customers.

Hoka describes the Stinson 7 as the Swiss army knife of shoes due to their ability to go from road to trail (or even summit) thanks to plush midsoles that lend responsiveness when you hit tarmac and multi-directional lugs for traction off-road.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the white / evening primrose colorway, and Hoka notes that this style is flying off the shelves with over 1,000 views a day, so we recommend you act fast before they return to their usual price of $170.

If you are taking these shoes off-road (and we hope you are) a double rubber toe cap protects your tootsies from trail hazards and a stabilizing H-Frame plate is sandwiched between the mesh upper and foam midsole to give you extra stability.

