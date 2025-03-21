Just in time for spring! Pitch up with Nemo's new range of tents, sleeping bags and more

By published

Gear up for the season with the latest products from this popular outdoor brand

Camping
Get camping this April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking forward to warm nights around the campfire? It's almost April, which means only one thing for camping enthusiasts - it's time to dust off your old sleeping bags and ready your tent because the peak season for outdoor adventures is almost here.

In preparation for the coming months of overnight stays in the wilderness, outdoor brand Nemo has released its new spring range of camping equipment.

It includes spacious camping tents, snug sleeping bags, and a wide variety of other camping essentials.

The latest Dagger Osmo tent is designed to thrive in the wilderness, featuring a protective rainfly and two sturdy aluminum poles to keep it upright.

The two-person Dagger Osmo tent is available for $499.95 (£500). The larger 3-person version costs $579.95 (£580).

Nemo Dagger Osmo

The Nemo Dagger Osmo tent (Image credit: Nemo)

You can also find Nemo's flagship Disco sleeping bag available in several new eye-catching colorways.

Nemo sleeping bags

The Nemo Disco sleeping bags (Image credit: Nemo)

The insulating Disco sleeping bag is a toasty, water-resistant option available in men's and women's sizes for $329.95 (£320). It comes in Regular and Long lengths, and you can choose from a version suitable for temperatures down to 30°F or 15°F. Nemo's Disco sleeping bags come with a lifetime warranty as standard.

There are plenty of other camping essentials available in Nemo's spring range, including all-new sleeping pads, quilts, and camping chairs. All the latest gear can be found on the Nemo website.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Camelbak hikers

Sip while you hike as CamelBak launches two new trail-ready stainless steel water bottles
New Mexico national park

Hikers in New Mexico could soon get a new state park as decision over the Slot Canyon Riverlands heads to lawmakers
Camelbak hikers

Sip while you hike as CamelBak launches two new trail-ready stainless steel water bottles
See more latest
Most Popular
Camelbak hikers
Sip while you hike as CamelBak launches two new trail-ready stainless steel water bottles
New Mexico national park
Hikers in New Mexico could soon get a new state park as decision over the Slot Canyon Riverlands heads to lawmakers
Elnaz Rekabi competes during the women&#039;s boulder semi-finals of the IFSC Climbing World Championships in Bern, Switzerland
Female Iranian climber reportedly forced to move to Spain following backlash after competing without covering her hair
Camping deals image
With the camping season fast approaching, you can save hundreds on top-of-the-range tents in this mega GO Outdoors sale
People hiking and using the AllTrails app
Never get lost again - snag 50% off an AllTrails+ premium membership right now
Black Diamond trekking poles
Black Diamond looks to reduce its carbon footprint with new sustainability initiative
Protests at Yosemite National Park
Nationwide national park protests planned as Trump administration makes ‘no moves’ to put fired staff back to work
Person swimming wearing bone conduction earphones
A lighter sound – Suunto shaves the grams with its new waterproof bone conduction headphones
Black Canyon of the Gunnison
Human remains found after month-long search for missing man in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Yeti Hopper
Snag $60 off this premium Yeti cooler - it's "easy to load and keeps everything cool"