Just in time for spring! Pitch up with Nemo's new range of tents, sleeping bags and more
Gear up for the season with the latest products from this popular outdoor brand
Looking forward to warm nights around the campfire? It's almost April, which means only one thing for camping enthusiasts - it's time to dust off your old sleeping bags and ready your tent because the peak season for outdoor adventures is almost here.
In preparation for the coming months of overnight stays in the wilderness, outdoor brand Nemo has released its new spring range of camping equipment.
It includes spacious camping tents, snug sleeping bags, and a wide variety of other camping essentials.
The latest Dagger Osmo tent is designed to thrive in the wilderness, featuring a protective rainfly and two sturdy aluminum poles to keep it upright.
The two-person Dagger Osmo tent is available for $499.95 (£500). The larger 3-person version costs $579.95 (£580).
You can also find Nemo's flagship Disco sleeping bag available in several new eye-catching colorways.
The insulating Disco sleeping bag is a toasty, water-resistant option available in men's and women's sizes for $329.95 (£320). It comes in Regular and Long lengths, and you can choose from a version suitable for temperatures down to 30°F or 15°F. Nemo's Disco sleeping bags come with a lifetime warranty as standard.
There are plenty of other camping essentials available in Nemo's spring range, including all-new sleeping pads, quilts, and camping chairs. All the latest gear can be found on the Nemo website.
