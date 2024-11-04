Latest Garmin update promises smartwatch wearers a brighter display, fewer bugs and longer battery life
Seeking to fix a number of persistent issues, the update promises an overall improved user experience
Garmin users can look forward to a brighter display and far fewer bugs as the smartwatch specialist has rolled out a fresh new batch of updates to its flagship watches.
Aiming to fix a number of persistent bugs, the Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 watches have all received the ‘Beta Version 12.14’ update, which users can download now. Among more than a dozen fixes, the update has eliminated a bug which dims the watches’ display and has gotten rid of various battery draining issues.
In addition, Garmin has added a new background color option on its Solar watches, allowing users to edit their background to be any color they wish.
To access the update, Garmin users must navigate through the main menu to System, then Software Updates, and click Check for Updates.
Every update
Here are all the fixes the Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 will receiving.
- Added Background Color Option to the Watch Face Editor (Solar models)
- Added "Disabled" Text on Music Glance when Battery Saver Enabled
- Fixed an issue where watch faces could look too dim with Always On Display enabled
- Fixed Accent Color on Generic Activity Profile
- Fixed a problem causing increased battery consumption if using a CIQ Watch Face
- Fixed Active App Indicator Performance on CIQ Watch Faces
- Fixed CIQ Watch Faces Showing Stale Data
- Fixed Disabled Touch Setting in Meditation Activity
- Fixed Menu Icon Getting Cropped on Music Player
- Fixed PacePro Plan Missing Name in Race Calendar App
- Fixed Potential Crash from Heart Rate Glance in Folder
- Fixed a case where Sleep would not record even though HR and Movement were tracked
- Improved Settings Backup Messaging When Paired to Explore
- Improved Touch Performance on Strength Set Editing
- Removed Ability to Start Timer Using Touch
- Removed Alerts Setting in Breathwork Activity
Despite their high tech nature, Garmin's latest and greatest smartwatches have encountered a number of issues in recent months, a similar update issued in September to Garmin's Forerunner 965 watch.
Despite the bugs, we've been consistently impressed with the Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 watches which have consistently ranked highly in our 'Best GPS watches' and 'Best Garmin watches' guides.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Check out today's best prices on the Garmin Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 smartwatches.
- The best GPS watches 2024 tested by experts
- The best Garmin watches 2024 make the right choice for the sport you love
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.