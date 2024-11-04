Latest Garmin update promises smartwatch wearers a brighter display, fewer bugs and longer battery life

Garmin has issued several new updates to it's flagship watches

Garmin users can look forward to a brighter display and far fewer bugs as the smartwatch specialist has rolled out a fresh new batch of updates to its flagship watches.

Aiming to fix a number of persistent bugs, the Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 watches have all received the ‘Beta Version 12.14’ update, which users can download now. Among more than a dozen fixes, the update has eliminated a bug which dims the watches’ display and has gotten rid of various battery draining issues.

In addition, Garmin has added a new background color option on its Solar watches, allowing users to edit their background to be any color they wish.

To access the update, Garmin users must navigate through the main menu to System, then Software Updates, and click Check for Updates.

Here are all the fixes the Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 will receiving.

Added Background Color Option to the Watch Face Editor (Solar models)

Added "Disabled" Text on Music Glance when Battery Saver Enabled

Fixed an issue where watch faces could look too dim with Always On Display enabled

Fixed Accent Color on Generic Activity Profile

Fixed a problem causing increased battery consumption if using a CIQ Watch Face

Fixed Active App Indicator Performance on CIQ Watch Faces

Fixed CIQ Watch Faces Showing Stale Data

Fixed Disabled Touch Setting in Meditation Activity

Fixed Menu Icon Getting Cropped on Music Player

Fixed PacePro Plan Missing Name in Race Calendar App

Fixed Potential Crash from Heart Rate Glance in Folder

Fixed a case where Sleep would not record even though HR and Movement were tracked

Improved Settings Backup Messaging When Paired to Explore

Improved Touch Performance on Strength Set Editing

Removed Ability to Start Timer Using Touch

Removed Alerts Setting in Breathwork Activity

Despite their high tech nature, Garmin's latest and greatest smartwatches have encountered a number of issues in recent months, a similar update issued in September to Garmin's Forerunner 965 watch.

Despite the bugs, we've been consistently impressed with the Fenix E, Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 watches which have consistently ranked highly in our 'Best GPS watches' and 'Best Garmin watches' guides.

