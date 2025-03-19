Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap

By published

Take the pain out of learning to climb with these deeply discounted shoes

Scarpa Force V deals image
Take the pain out of learning to climb with these deeply discounted shoes (Image credit: Scarpa)

If you're just getting into climbing, you probably have two things on your mind: getting used to uncomfortable shoes and keeping costs of kit down. Right now, you can solve both of those problems with the Scarpa Force V climbing shoes, which are just $92.92 at Steep and Cheap. That's a colossal saving of 45% off these highly-rated shoes, which are great for beginners.

The slightly assymetrical flat on these shoes helps you learn to fight gravity without too much discomfort and smooth and soft unlined suede stretches to conform to your foot.

Of course, comfort isn't the only aim of the game and a sensitive Flexan midsole with thick Vibram XS Edge rubber sole gives your feet sensitivity and protection on moderately graded routes.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Mangrove/Papaya colorway and women's sizing in Ice Fall/Mandarin Red, and right now all sizes are still available. However, great deals get snapped up fast on Steep and Cheap, so we recommend moving quickly.

If you're not in the US and looking for a deal on climbing shoes, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite models where you are.

Scarpa Force V climbing shoes:$168.95$92.92 at Steep and CheapSave $76

Scarpa Force V climbing shoes: $168.95 $92.92 at Steep and Cheap
Save $76 Slip into Scarpa's Force V Climbing Shoe when you start tackling overhung climbs whether you're bouldering or sport climbing. An ideal introduction to the steeps, this flat climbing kicker has a comfortable asymmetry so you don't feel pain while you learn how to fight gravity. 

Also applies to women's sizing.

View Deal

For switching between these and your approach shoes, there's a decent-sized pull tab at the heel and you can secure them in seconds with two hook-and-loop fastenings.

Not in the US? These are today's best deals on some of our favorite models where you are:

CATEGORIES
Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

More about outdoor
Route 140 Yosemite National Park

Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile
Tom Hollins climbs in the Wainwrights

"I went through a full range of waterproofs!” Ultra runner Tom Hollins on the kit he used for his record-breaking Wainwrights run
Athlete checking a sports watch

Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
See more latest
Most Popular
Athlete checking a sports watch
Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
Route 140 Yosemite National Park
Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile
Two men doing roped scrambling
Arc'teryx announces details of its 2025 Academy series – hone your outdoor skills in the world's most legendary mountain environments
The Hoka Mafate X in yellow
Hoka's original trail running shoe – the iconic Mafate – gets a major technical makeover for spring
The Barkley Marathon. Here, the legs of Jim Nelson are cut and bleeding from the thorns of the sawbreyer bushes throughout the course.
22 hours into the 2025 Barkley Marathons, only 6 runners remain in the – will anyone actually finish?
Grizzly bears in snow
Bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park - here’s how to stay safe
A runner&#039;s feet wearing Ininji toe socks
Courtney Dauwalter and Tara Dower love Ininji toe socks – and you will too now they come in merino wool
REI sleeping bag deals image
REI is having a massive members-only sale – we've found 6 amazing deals that will make you want to sign up
Crowds on Mount Fuji
Trekkers in Japan face hike in charges to climb Mount Fuji amid concerns over pollution and crowding
Shokz OpenSwim Pro
Quick! You can get $30 off these wireless and waterproof Shokz bone conduction headphones - but the deal runs out in days