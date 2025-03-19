Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap

Take the pain out of learning to climb with these deeply discounted shoes

If you're just getting into climbing, you probably have two things on your mind: getting used to uncomfortable shoes and keeping costs of kit down. Right now, you can solve both of those problems with the Scarpa Force V climbing shoes, which are just $92.92 at Steep and Cheap. That's a colossal saving of 45% off these highly-rated shoes, which are great for beginners.

The slightly assymetrical flat on these shoes helps you learn to fight gravity without too much discomfort and smooth and soft unlined suede stretches to conform to your foot.

Of course, comfort isn't the only aim of the game and a sensitive Flexan midsole with thick Vibram XS Edge rubber sole gives your feet sensitivity and protection on moderately graded routes.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Mangrove/Papaya colorway and women's sizing in Ice Fall/Mandarin Red, and right now all sizes are still available. However, great deals get snapped up fast on Steep and Cheap, so we recommend moving quickly.

If you're not in the US and looking for a deal on climbing shoes, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite models where you are.

Save $76 Slip into Scarpa's Force V Climbing Shoe when you start tackling overhung climbs whether you're bouldering or sport climbing. An ideal introduction to the steeps, this flat climbing kicker has a comfortable asymmetry so you don't feel pain while you learn how to fight gravity. Also applies to women's sizing.

For switching between these and your approach shoes, there's a decent-sized pull tab at the heel and you can secure them in seconds with two hook-and-loop fastenings.

