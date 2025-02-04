Looking for a winter adventure but don't know where to start? The Fort William Mountain Festival is less than 2 weeks away

This year's schedule features some of the biggest names in the outdoors with workshops on winter hiking skills, trail running, climbing, wild swimming and more

Whether you lack the experience or the gumption, winter can be a difficult time to get outside and into higher elevations, but a long-running mountain festival aims to get you out there with support from some of the UK's leading adventurers.

The Fort William Mountain Festival takes place February 13 - 16 in the Highlands of Scotland with an action-packed program that's designed to entertain, inspire and educate, no matter how you like to recreate.

Highlights from this year's schedule include Running Night with Anna Wells, who recently became the first woman and fourth person to complete a Winter Munro Round, Climbing Night with para climbers Jesse Dufton, Joanna Newton and James Rudge and the BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour featuring eight new films.

“The programme for 2025 has a fantastic array of events across all areas of mountain culture. There will be plenty of opportunities for people across different interests and abilities to get involved, exploring the landscapes of Lochaber and to be inspired through talks and films," says Anna Danby, co-ordinator for the 2025 festival.

If you're keen to get out in the mountains and sharpen your skills, you can choose from clinics like Winter Walking Skills and Winter Running Skills, Open Water Swim or a join a guided walk on Ben Nevis, the UK's highest mountain.

The Fort William Mountain Festival has been taking place in the shadow of Ben Nevis and on the shores of Loch Linnhe since 2004 (Image credit: JHP visuals)

If you'd rather use the weekend to slow down and listen to some mountain storytelling, there are art and writing workshops, opportunities to learn about the local geology and flora and talks from experts like dietician and author Renee MacGregor.

The Fort William Mountain Festival has been taking place in the shadow of Ben Nevis and on the shores of Loch Linnhe since 2004. Lochaber calls itself the Outdoors Capital of the UK due to the opportunities to hike, ski, bike, swim and climb that abound there. Compared to other UK mountain festivals, FWMF offers an intimate experience with just 1,500 visitors over four days.

Indoor events are held at The Nevis Centre, The Highland Cinema and Three Wise Monkeys indoor climbing centre. Festival tickets can sell out in advance, particularly for the popular nights. See the full schedule and purchase tickets at MountainFestival.co.uk

If you're new to recreating outdoors in Scotland in winter, we suggest you go prepared for all conditions with breathable hiking layers, including a warm fleece jacket, a waterproof jacket and rain paints.