I ditched my 1-person backpacking tent for the spacious MSR Hubba Hubba – get yours nearly $200 off at REI before Black Friday

Black Friday sales on camping gear are rolling in early this year and if you recently missed out on some seriously trimmed-down pricing on the MSR Hubba Hubba tent at Backcountry, don't worry – REI just slashed the price on the same tent.

Right now, you can pick up the ultralight MSR Hubba Hubba 2-person tent for just $384.72 at REI. That's a massive discount of 30% off the list price for this spacious, three-season tent.

I started camping with the two-person Hubba Hubba a little over two years ago, and honestly, I've never looked back. Though it has plenty of room for me, my boyfriend and our gear, it's the same weight and packed size as my tiny one-person backpacking tent that's about the size of a coffin once pitched.

After a long day on the trail, you can have the inner tent set up in well under two minutes and get to cooking dinner. Rather than the traditional system of two poles, it comes with single pole system that clips to the outside of the tent and because the poles stay in the grommets, you can set this up by yourself pretty easily too. Despite the spacious dome design, it only weighs 3lb 12oz in your backpack including the stuff sack, which is much easier to use than a traditional stuff sack.

This deal also applies to the roomier 3-person Hubba Hubba if you need a little more space for gear, kids or canine companions, and to the 1-person model if you want to move fast and light on a solo trip.

