You can now get Garmin's new hill and endurance training tools on your watch – here's how

Garmin has released a new beta software update for Fenix 7, Enduro 2, Epix (Gen 2), Quatix 2, and Marq (Gen 2) watches, which adds several new training tools to help improve your running performance. The star attractions, Hill Score and Endurance Score, were introduced with the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) and Fenix 7 Pro watches last month, but are now being rolled out to the older devices.

As Gadgets and Wearables reports, these two features aren't mentioned in the list of new features and tweaks included in the new update, but they are there. You just need to enable the appropriate widgets through your watch's settings after installing the new software.

The update also adds several new activity types (including American football, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby, and cricket), the ability to set multiple locations in the weather app on your watch, and a new gaming app to check your vitals during an intense bout of Call of Duty.

There's also support for muscle maps for HIIT, cardio, and pilates workouts so you can see which groups you've been training recently, and improved race time predictions for ultra marathons.

Several bugs have been fixed too, including one that prevented you playing music from Spotify or the widget wouldn't display correctly, one that could make your watch crash while using the tides app, and one that could show you a three-digit heart rate variability (HRV) in your Morning Report. Check out Garmin's website for a full list of all the new features and fixes.

To get the update, you'll first need to join Garmin's public beta testing program, then follow the instructions on the company's forums. Bear in mind that installing pre-release software always has risks, and you may come across bugs while using it. Before signing up, we recommend reading our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta software on your watch.