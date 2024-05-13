Another group of teens involved in overnight rescue from hiking trail, prompting fresh warnings

The group's descent was hindered by lack of appropriate gear for hiking at night

The weekend brought another overnight callout for mountain rescue teams in New Hampshire when a group of teens fell into difficulty on a hiking trail. The news comes just weeks after we reported on a large group of minors in Oregon who became stranded overnight on a long distance trail.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the distress call from the group of Massachusetts hikers came in at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. The group of three teenagers aged 13 and 14 from Boston were being guided down the Flume Slide Trail by 26-year-old Jonathon Long when they realized they were unprepared for darkening conditions.

According to AllTrails, the popular route is an eight-mile out-and-back hike that begins in Franconia Notch State Park and takes hikers into White Mountain National Forest and is rated as challenging.

Without headlamps or gear to spend the night on the mountain, the group had no option but to call for help. Conservation Officers located the hikers uninjured at around 11:35 p.m. and escorted them to the Bike Path, arriving at 1:50 am on Sunday. They were then taken to their vehicle.

Officials warn that the incident underscores the importance of proper planning and preparation. It's vital to set off early and set a turnaround time to ensure that you're back at the trailhead in daylight.

Carry a flashlight in case you end up on the trail after dark, as well as insulating layers like a down jacket because temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Consider also bringing overnight gear such as an emergency shelter or bivy sack in case you have to spend the night outdoors. Learn more in our article on the hiking essentials.