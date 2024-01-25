New software update gives your Garmin watch a big bundle of bug fixes

This morning, my breakfast was interrupted by a now familiar buzzing from my wrist, indicating the arrival of a fresh software update for my Fenix 7S. Software beta version 16.13 is available for all Garmin Fenix 7 watches, plus the Epix (Gen 2), Enduro 2, Quatix 7, and most devices in the Marq (Gen 2) series. According to Alex Alderson of Notebookcheck the rollout is phased, but if you're a member of Garmin's public beta testing program then you shouldn't have to wait much longer.

This new update includes eight bug fixes, including one that tweaks the recently-added jump rope mode, which would sometimes be set as your single favorite activity (it's an excellent workout, but probably not your main form of exercise).

Animations in Garmin Connect IQ (the company's store for apps and watch faces) have also been fixed, and the developers have corrected an issue that sometimes prevented you typing a double space using your watch's on-screen keyboard.

The city search tool has been updated, so you should now be able to find your hometown more easily, and you should no longer see blank pages when checking the weather forecast.

If your Garmin watch has an LED flashlight (like the Fenix 7X or Enduro 2) then this should no longer activate spontaneously while you're working out on a treadmill, and skiing and snowboarding activity summaries will no longer be cluttered up with unnecessary chairlift data. For a full list of all the changes, take a look at the release notes on Garmin's forums.

Of course, as with any beta software update, there's a chance that not all the new features might work as expected. If you're thinking about signing up for the beta testing program, take a look at our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta software on your watch, then check out how to join Garmin's public beta testing program if you want to go ahead.

Software beta version 16.13 is rolling out via an over-the-air update, so you won't need to plug your watch into a computer to install it (though that's still an option). Instead, it will install automatically via Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth connection to your phone.