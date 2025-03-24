Omni-Tech Eco: Columbia revamps its original waterproof fabric with recycled coffee grounds
The reimagined design is made with 100% recycled fabric
Columbia Sportswear has been designing and testing outdoor gear in the Pacific Northwest for more than 85 years – so it knows a thing or two about the importance of protection against wet weather. In 1991, the Portland-based brand launched its alternative to Gore-Tex, and now that waterproof fabric has been majorly revamped with a more sustainable approach.
Columbia is well-known for developing its own technical innovations. There's Omni-Heat, which has been to the moon twice in addition to insulating us in all kinds of gear from base layers to the Arch Rock Double Wall jacket, and Omni-Max technology in shoes like the Konos, which is inspired by a pine cone but ridiculously comfortable.
Omni-Tech is the brand's original multi-layer waterproof fabric, which was designed in response to market leader Gore-Tex and is similarly designed to keep moisture out and let sweat escape. It features in Columbia's everyday waterproof jackets such as the Ampli-Dry Waterproof Shell and Mazama Trail Rain Shell. But like most breathable waterproof membranes up until now, it contained PFAS which can contaminate the environment and never break down.
Omni-Tech Eco launches this spring and Haskell Beckham, VP of Innovation tells us it's been reimagined with 100% recycled fabric, PFAS-free DWR and a membrane made with at least 25% plant-based materials including recycled coffee grounds, something we've seen before in outdoor gear from British brand Sundried.
Beckham says the has removed all intentionally added PFAS from all its products as of January 31 this year.
"We're committed to using bio-based and recycled materials when and where it makes sense," says Beckham.
"We as a brand don’t necessarily talk about our sustainability efforts as much. We collectively have the attitude here there's just the right thing to do. Why would we scream about stuff that's just the right thing to do?"
The new fabric is already on the market, in both the Altbound Jacket and Boulder Falls Jacket.
Like any waterproof fabric, the Omni-Tech Eco can and will eventually wet out in relentless conditions, so if you need something seriously technical, you're better off with Outdry Extreme, which puts the membrane on the outside and does away with the extra fabric. We've tested this out in gear like the OutDry Ex Lightweight Shell Jacket, and while it works a charm, we couldn't help but acknowledge the fact that it looks like a trash bag.
Well, no more, as another spring update from the brand is the Matte Outdry Extreme which is less shiny, and reportedly just as waterproof. Beckham says it's created by smaller particles that more diffusely reflect light and while we'll admit we don't fully understand the science, he says it creates a "Lotus Leaf Effect," which is another nod to the brand's love of biomimicry. Matte Outdry Extreme is also out now in the Whistler Peak Shell and Reign No Shine Rain Jacket.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
