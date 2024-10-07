Hurry, the Osprey Poco Child Carrier we rated "most comfortable" for toting tots is $85 off right now

A peerless child carrier that includes everything you need from the get-go

Right now, you can pick up the feature-rich Osprey Poco Child Carrier for just $204.73 at REI. That's a massive savings of 29% off the regular asking price for this usually-pricey child carrier, which rated as among the most comfortable we've tested.

Our writer Alex Foxfield took his tot out in the plus-sized version of this carrier (which has more storage space) and found it to be a "peerless child carrier that includes everything you need from the get-go."

With plenty of space for toys, diapers, snacks and even your hydration bladder, you can spend long days on the trail in comfort, rain or shine. With an innovative pop-out sunshade and easy to attach rain cover, it’s got every scenario covered.

He did note that this style is heavier than most, so isn’t the ideal option for hiking, but if you want to head uphill, the Osprey Poco LT is over 2 lbs lighter and is also discounted by 29% for a sale price of $169.73.



Osprey Poco Plus Child Carrier: $290 $204.73 at REI

Save $85 Next time you're headed to a farmers market, festival or trailhead, make it a family affair with the Osprey Poco child carrier. It has plenty of pockets and offers a comfy ride for your little one.

Osprey Poco Plus LT Child Carrier: $240 $169.73 at REI Save $70 Adventures with your little one aren't just for the weekends. Ideal for tight stores, busy sidewalks and shorter hikes, the Osprey Poco LT child carrier helps you share everyday adventures, too.

A unique double halo harness is designed with front-facing arm loops to securely buckle your child in place and deluxe padded cockpit with soft contact surfaces provide an anatomic fit and ventilated side panels provide comfort for your child.

