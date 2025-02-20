Our expert reviewer says these Merrell hiking boots are "easily one of the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn," and they're 25% off right now

Get hiking without the weight in the Merrell Moab Speed 2

Merrell's Moab range of hiking boots has earned a stellar reputation for comfort, cushioning, and stability in the wilderness. We've been consistently impressed by the Moab range and even ranked the Moab 3s as our best overall hiking boots of the year.

The Moab Speed 2 is no different. Wowing our expert reviewer, this comfy and dependable pair earned the top spot as our best lightweight hiking boots of the year, and are currently 25% off.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Merrell Moab Speed 2 women's hiking boots for $134.99 at Backcountry, $45 less than their list price of $180.

Weighing just 14.1oz / 400g, these technical hiking boots are noticeably light on your feet, but tough enough for strenuous trails. The Speed 2s feature durable and stretchy nylon ripstop and TPU uppers, while Gore-Tex membranes stop water from seeping in.

Our expert reviewer Alex Foxfield found his pair to be exceedingly comfy after long days hiking in the English Pennines and Scottish highlands.

"The key standout is comfort. I could hike in these all day long quite happily," said Alex.

"The combination of cushioning, fit and the lack of weight make these easily one of the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn."

The Merrell Moab Speed 2 hiking boots are available in women's sizes in the Charcoal, Khaki, and Peach colorways. Scroll down for today's best deals on the Moab Speed 2 hiking boots in men's sizes.

Merrell Moab Speed 2 women's hiking boots: $180 $134.99 at Backcountry

Save $45 These lightweight, waterproof hiking boots are a comfy option for long days trekking in the wilderness. In our expert guide, we ranked the Merrell Moab Speed 2 as this year's best pair of lightweight hiking boots.

Don't panic if you're not in the U.S. See today's best deals on Merrell Moab Speed 2 hiking boots in men's and women's sizes where you are.