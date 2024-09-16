It's finally gilet season, and these 2 cozy Patagonia vests are up to $70 off right now

With variable weather conditions coming to the mountains, there's no better mid layer than a gilet, and right now, you can pick up the cozy Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Insulated Vest for just $131.93 at REI. That's a healthy savings of $60 off the list price for this popular synthetic vest, which has received an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars among customers.

Customers love the lightweight warmth and durability of this vest, and when we tested it on our hikes, we also loved that it's made using recycled materials and stuffs into its own sack. In fact, the only flaw we could find in it was the price, which makes this deal all the better.

This deal applies to the men's sizing in Lagom Blue, Conifer Green and Pufferfish Gold colorways with lots of sizes still available.

Meanwhile, if you're seeking women's sizing, the Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Vest is currently just $159.53 at REI, a whopping $70 off the list price. This deal applies to the Lagom Blue and Conifer Green colorways for a vest which one customs praises as "warm but not bulky." Several users note that you might want to size up in this model to give you room to layer it.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Nano Puff Vest where you are.

Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Vest: $189 $131.93 at REI

Save $58 Windproof and warm, the Patagonia men's Nano Puff vest sports lightweight and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort—layered under a shell or worn alone.

Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Vest: $229 $159.93 at REI

Save $70 Stay cozy in brisk wind, light rain and early-morning chill with the women's Patagonia Down Sweater vest. Its toasty-warm goose down and water-repellent finish keep you comfy in changing conditions.

We absolutely love gilets for fall hiking, when managing your layers can be a bit of a juggling act. It'll be too cold to galavant around in shorts and a t-shirt but your full-coverage fleece or down jacket are bound to be overkill, particularly on those sweaty ascents. Enter the gilet, which keeps your torso and vital organs protected from the cold, but allows ample venting around your armpits.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Nano Puff Vest where you are.