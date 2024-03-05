The Patagonia Houdini jacket is perfect for spring, and just £65 at Alpinetrek today

Looking for a lightweight spring jacket? Look no further – the excellent Patagonia Houdini is currently on sale for just £64.97 at Alpinetrek. That's a saving of 35% off the list price, and a great saving on one of the best windbreakers we've ever tested.

The Patagonia Houdini is my all-time favorite running jacket. It's extremely light, tipping the scales at around 100g depending on your size, but also amazingly warm, and really cuts out windchill during training sessions. It's made from recycled ripstop nylon, with a high quality coil zipper to keep out drafts. When the weather warms up, you can stuff it inside its own chest pocket, which zips closed to create a little bundle that you can easily pop in your running backpack, hydration pack, or even a running belt.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Houdini jacket near you.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: £99.95 £64.97 at Alpinetrek

Save £34.98 This is an enormous saving on an incredibly useful little windbreaker, which is small and light enough to take anywhere. The deal applies to the Burl Red and Wavy Blue versions, and the most popular sizes are likely to sell out fast.

My only real criticism of the Patagonia Houdini is its lack of reflective details, which means you'll need to wear a light or something else bright when you're heading out before dawn or after dusk. That's only a small drawback though, and it otherwise comes highly recommended.

