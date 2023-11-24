This Patagonia Synchilla vest is yours for just $51.60 this Black Friday (yes, really)

Patagonia itself doesn't do Black Friday, but other stores sure do. I've seen some great deals today, but this is one of the best: the retro-style Patagonia Synchilla Vest for only $51.60 at Steep & Cheap (Backcountry's outlet store).

Patagonia's signature Synchilla fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, keeping plastic out of landfills and oil in the ground. This particular colorway is called Plume Gray (more of a soft blue in real life) and has aqua accents on the chest pocket, front zipper, and binding.

Looking for something different? I'm rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Patagonia deals in the US and the UK through the weekend to Cyber Monday, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Patagonia Synchilla Vest: $129 $51.60 at Steep & Cheap

Save $77.40 This retro-style fleece vest is perfect for keeping out the winter chill, and has hit a record low price with 65% off for Black Friday. At this price, the most popular sizes are likely to sell out fast.

The binding is made from abrasion-resistant nylon to keep your vest in great condition even after heavy wear, and it has a full-length zipper and a stand-up collar for warmth. Great by itself in mild weather, or under a jacket when the temperature drops. It's lightweight too. and packs down small enough to shove into a backpack so it's ready whenever you need it.