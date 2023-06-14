Polar releases updated Ignite 3 Titanium watch with skin temperature sensor

Polar has launched a new version of its Ignite 3 GPS watch, with updated health tracking features, including a near skin temperature sensor that might help you spot signs of illness before you develop symptoms.

The original Polar Ignite 3 launched in November last year, and was the first watch in the Ignite series to feature an AMOLED display and multi-band GPS. The Polar Ignite 3 Titanium has an updated look with a titanium bezel and optional bronze leather band, but the biggest differences are on the inside.

Rest and recovery are the main focus, with Polar's SleepWise tool now available on the device dashboard, allowing you to see how your night's sleep has affected your alertness and readiness to perform throughout the day.

There's also a new Work-Rest guide which analyzes your heart rate during the work and rest phases of HIIT workouts, and advises exactly how long you should allow to recover between sets.

Finally, Nightly Skin Temperature Sensing measures your skin temperature as you sleep and compares it to averages from the previous 28 days. This can help you spot signs of potential illness or overtraining, or help you track your menstrual cycle.

The Polar Ignite 3 Titanium is available now direct from Polar, priced at $369.95 / £324 with a black silicone band, or $399.95 / £349 with a bronze leather band.