Quick! These super comfy Reebok trail runners are half price

Right now, you can snag the men's Reebok Floatride 5 Adventure’s for half price at just £60. But don't sleep on this deal as there are only a few sizes left! A lightweight, versatile shoe, the Adventure 5s are made from synthetic Cordura fabrics. Commonly used for outdoor pursuits, Cordura is capable of withstanding harsh winds and rain, making the Floatride 5s great for trail running.

Receiving a coveted four and a half star rating in our review, we found the pair to be ‘instantly comfortable’, featuring an 0.3in / 8mm drop for a cushioned feel and injury free run. A new lacing system and padded tongue only improve this, providing additional support around the midfoot.

Half price in the Core Black colorway, this highly rated trail runner can be found in sizes 7 to 9 on the Reebok website.