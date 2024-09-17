Quick! These super comfy Reebok trail runners are half price
This modestly priced pair are well suited to tough conditions and capable of tackling all manner of terrain
Right now, you can snag the men's Reebok Floatride 5 Adventure’s for half price at just £60. But don't sleep on this deal as there are only a few sizes left! A lightweight, versatile shoe, the Adventure 5s are made from synthetic Cordura fabrics. Commonly used for outdoor pursuits, Cordura is capable of withstanding harsh winds and rain, making the Floatride 5s great for trail running.
Receiving a coveted four and a half star rating in our review, we found the pair to be ‘instantly comfortable’, featuring an 0.3in / 8mm drop for a cushioned feel and injury free run. A new lacing system and padded tongue only improve this, providing additional support around the midfoot.
Half price in the Core Black colorway, this highly rated trail runner can be found in sizes 7 to 9 on the Reebok website.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.