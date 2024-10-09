Quick! you can still nab these best selling Arc'teryx hiking boots for 20% off this Amazon Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day, but the best savings might be elsewhere! Right now, REI are having a massive sale on Arc'teryx, with highly rated clothing, shoes and more well reduced. Amongst the deals, you can find the best selling Men's Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots, down from their list price of $250 to just $199.73. But hurry, these trail ready hiking boots are selling fast, and now only available in sizes 11 and 12.5.

Featuring an aggressive Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole and large 0.16in / 4mm lugs, these hiking boots are designed to keep their wearer stable in trecherous terrain such as thick mud and heavy rain. What's more, these Arc'teryx hiking boots are made to last, featuring a lightweight, 'SuperFabric' upper for abrasion resistance and a rock hard moulded rubber toe cap for protection.

Available in the sleek black colorway, the Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots stand out with their unique lacing pattern, which allows wearers to stay locked in and secure on long hikes in the backcountry.

We're keeping you updated on all the best Amazon Prime Day Arc'teryx deals this week, check here for our very best Arc'teryx savings.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite Arc'teryx deals near you.

Men's Acrux TR GTX Hiking Boots: $250 $199.73 at REI Save $50.23 These sleek black hiking boots are designed to keep their wearer stable and secure in the backcountry. Their Vibram Megagrip rubber compound outsole and aggressive lugs dig into terrain, keeping wearer's steady in muddy and unpredictable terrain.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Arc'teryx footwear where you are.