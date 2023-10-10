I test running gear for a living, and my favorite road-to-trail shoes are super cheap at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure running shoes for as little as $41.95 at Amazon. That's a huge saving on one of the best pairs of road-to-trail shoes I've ever tested, which perform brilliantly on asphalt, brick, grass, gravel, and mud, and have a list price of $120.

I've been testing running shoes for years, but when I reviewed the Floatride Energy 4 Adventure last year, I quickly fell in love. They're good-looking shoes that are thoughtfully designed to offer great grip and protection, even in wet weather. I tested them in November, and really appreciated the traction their lugged soles provide on loose surfaces, and the rugged toe protection that guards against roots and rocks.

The exact prices of shoes at Amazon varies by color and size, so make sure you check out the different options to see if you can get a better deal by opting for a different colorway. If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure near you.

My only real criticism of the Floatride Energy 4 Adventure was that the exposed white foam tends to pick up mud stains, but that's just a minor cosmetic quibble. They're great quality, versatile shoes that will serve you particularly well in fall and winter as the ground starts to get slippery with rain, leaves, and mud.

