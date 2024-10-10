The $105 price tag on these highly-rated Salomon hiking boots is the perfect remedy for your Prime Day hangover

The men's Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid CSWP hiking boots are sold out almost everywhere, but you can scoop them up cheap at Amazon

Prime Day is over, but there are still great deals to be found on Amazon for hikers. Right now, you can get your hands on a pair of the highly-rated Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid CSWP Men's Hiking Boots for just $105 at Amazon. That's a generous savings of $45 off the list price for these boots, which receive an average rating of 4.4 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

These waterproof hiking boots are no longer available at Salomon, but Amazon still has them in all sizes. With leather uppers and rubber outsoles, these boots are described as grippy and flexible enough to head anywhere, and the ClimaSalomon breathable waterproof membrane keeps out wet weather.

On long days over rough ground, the advanced Chassis between the outsole and midsole promises to improve motion control, energy management and protection for a stable, efficient and responsive ride.

Users note that these boots are not suited to hikers with wide feet, and recommend you size up for the perfect fit. This deal applies to the Peat/Quiet Shade/Biking Red and we suggest acting fast if you want to cash in on this deal.

