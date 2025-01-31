Save 40% on our favorite women's daypack, the comfortable and ventilated Osprey Tempest 20

Save money and head outdoors in comfort with 40% off this durable, well-fitting daypack, designed specifically for women.

Right now, the Osprey Tempest 20 pack is available for just $95.73 at REI, slashed from its list price of $160.

Osprey is one of the leading makers of women's day packs and the Tempest 20 is a perfect example of why. The bog-standard 'one size fits all' approach simply doesn't work for lots of women, whose bodies don't suit the male-centric designs of 'standard' day packs.

The Tempest 20 won its spot as our top women's specific pack thanks to its narrow shoulder straps and well-placed waist belt, which allow for dynamic movement and on-the-go comfort.

The pack's body is made from foam and Osprey's 'airscape framesheet' materials, which provide a flexible but stable fit. It's also very well-ventilated, featuring several mesh segments which keep you from overheating in the wilderness.

Boasting 20 liters of capacity, the Tempest day pack is well suited to a long day of trekking, with plenty of room for your belongings alongside an external reservoir sleeve to keep you hydrated.

The Osprey Tempest 20 is available in the sleek Violac Purple colorway, but hurry, as this deal ends on February 4.

