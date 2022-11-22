Save a huge £300 off the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro at Amazon for Black Friday

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro for just £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 50% off the list price, and the cheapest this powerful GPS watch has ever been (even on Amazon Prime Day).

Watches in the Fenix 6 range have seen some pretty hefty discounts since the launch of the Fenix 7 earlier this year, but this is the first time they've started to drop below £300. They are still excellent watches, and recent firmware updates have brought many of their features into line with newer models. All you're really missing out on is a touchscreen, which many people prefer not to use anyway.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 6 where you are. We're rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals, so if this isn't the watch for you, check out our full guide to see what else is on offer.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: £599.99 £299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 The compact Fenix 6S pro is half price at Amazon for Black Friday - its lowest price ever. It has all the same features as the regular Fenix 6, but packed into a smaller case that works well for all wrists.

The Fenix 6S has all the same features as the regular Fenix 6 Pro (including heaps of dedicated sports tracking modes, advanced performance and recovery metrics, daily workout suggestions, and even pre-programmed golf courses), all packed into a case that measures just 42 x 42 x 13.8mm. It's a compact powerhouse, and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Not in the UK? Here are the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 6 where you are: