Save money and hit the trails with traction with this last chance deal on the Hoka Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes

Hit the trails this winter with the Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes from Hoka

Fancy snagging a great deal on a cozy pair of trail-ready running shoes? Check out the Hoka Speedgoat 5s, currently available for just $124.73 at REI, 19% off their original price.

A comfortable, traction-heavy option for hitting the trails, this pair features Vibram megagrip outsoles for maximum stability. Enhancing grip on loose soil and uneven surfaces, the 5mm lugs on these outsoles dig into the ground to keep you upright on the trails.

A workhorse on long, tiring runs, the Speedgoat 5s retain a sizeable stack height (31mm in the heel, 27mm in the forefoot), which keeps your forefoot on the ground for slightly longer to bolster stability and provide a smooth toe-off.

Thanks to a lightweight EVA foam midsole, this pair weighs a little under 1lb 5oz, feeling light and breezy while you're running.

The Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes were knocked off their perch as Hoka's premium trail runner last year by the new Speedgoat 6 model. They've now been discontinued, so this could be your last chance to snag a pair.

These sleek trail running shoes are available in the cool Black / Evening Primrose colorway.

these vegan trail running shoes

