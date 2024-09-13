Skinners blends shoes and socks with latest hybrids

Is it a shoe? Is it a sock? With two new shoe-sock hybrids, outdoor specialists Skinners are blurring the line. Taking barefoot footwear to the extreme, the two new models attempt to harness the best of both worlds, allowing for a barefoot feel whilst ensuring protection and durability. Of course, there are plenty of barefoot running shoes and barefoot hiking shoes out there already, but these claim to go a step further.

The Comfort 2.0 comes in a variety of colors (Image credit: Skinners)

Combining a smooth sock-like upper with a ‘protective yet flexible’ 0.1"/3mm polymer sole, the new ‘Comfort 2.0’ and ‘Compression 2.0’ models claim to provide all the cosiness of a sock with the durability of a well-worn outdoor shoe. Durable for up to 500 miles / 805 km of standard use and weighing under 7oz / 200g, Skinners' latest offering is suitable for all manner of outdoor pursuits including hiking, surfing and wild swimming.

The low profile Comfort 2.0 features a removable, perforated insole to optimise breathability and comfort.

Differing slightly, the Compression 2.0 features a similar insole, but has a higher cut construction and narrower toe box. Aiming to provide additional support and balance, this model is fit to compress around the ankle and foot.

Both pairs aim to suit minimalist hikers (Image credit: Skinners)

Available in a range of colorways, the high-top Compression 2.0 is retails for $82 / £62.90, while its low-top counterpart, the Comfort 2.0 is $70 / £54.

Here, Skinners leaves us in no mans land, both products are very well priced in comparison to their competitors in the barefoot shoe sphere, but extremely expensive for a pair of socks.

The high-top Compression 2.0 seeks to support the ankle and foot. (Image credit: Skinners)

Bursting on to the scene in 2016, Skinners began life as a Kickstarter project, promising supporters the freedom, flexibility and sensation of walking barefoot.

Alongside customers in over 120 countries, the Czech brand boasts eco-friendly production methods.

Manufactured by hand using environmentally responsible Swedish materials, Skinners glue-free production doesn't use phthalates - the toxic chemicals frequently found in the production in shoes.