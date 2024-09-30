I've gone trail running and hiking all over Europe in this lightweight, stylish Smartwool top and it's just $42 right now

With a relaxed fit and the magic of merino, you can stay cool and dry on the hottest of runs and hikes

Right now, you can pick up the flattering and functional Smartwool Women's Active Ultralite High Neck Tank for just $41.73 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 24% off the list price for this lightweight merino wool running top that we loved in our field tests.

I've been hiking and trail running in this top all over Europe this year, from the volcanic island of Gran Canaria to the world-famous trails of Chamonix, and I love how soft, light and fast-drying it is. The drapey fit of this tank top means more air moving around your body while you run, and it looks great, so I often wear it off the trail too.

The merino blend is soft, light and pulls sweat away from your skin while the cut offers a little more sun protection than your typical racerback. Best of all, it has excellent odor-control properties so I can wear it again and again without needing to wash it.

This deal applies to the Guava Pink and Limeade colorways in all sizes, but we recommend acting fast to ensure you get the size you want as REI has discontinued this model.

We love this top for active travel, because it regulates our temperature and it's stylish enough to wear off the trail with a pair of leggings or joggers, which means we can pack lighter and avoid checking a bag.



