The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is an "outdoor watch powerhouse" and it just dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is one of the most powerful sports watches money can buy, and right now it's down to just $591.39 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of 34% off the list price for this GPS watch, and the cheapest this version of the Fenix has ever been.

The 7 Pro offered a few upgrades on the 7, mostly around the display and heart rate monitor, and has since been surpassed by the Fenix 8, but there's still plenty to write home about with this watch, which has a rich array of sports tracking modes, metrics, training tools and insights.

As for battery life, well let's just say you can easily set off on a multi-day adventure without bringing your charger, and if you get stuck out on the hill after dark, it has a flashlight. When our colleagues at Tech Radar reviewed it, they called it "an outdoor watch powerhouse" and concluded it delivered "outstanding" performance, but was a pricey piece of kit.

Well, not anymore. This deal applies to the 47mm Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, and we've no idea how long the sale will last and how many are in stock, so we suggest you act fast if you're ready to upgrade.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best offers on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro where you are. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of models from big brands like Garmin at affordable prices.

Save $309 This is the best deal we've ever seen on the Pro version of this powerful GPS watch, which packs Garmin's latest biometric sensors, advanced training and recovery tools, and a built-in flashlight.

If you're hitting the trail for a big adventure, you can expect up to 22 days of battery life from a single charge, and the case features a rugged construction for expeditions that take you well off the beaten path.

It's one of Garmin's best watches, and at this price it's even easier to recommend. If you're not in the US here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7S Pro where you are: