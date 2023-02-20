The Garmin Forerunner 965 is coming, but your old watch hasn't been forgotten
The company has released a new beta software update for the Forerunner 945 that fixes some particularly troublesome bugs
It looks like the Garmin Forerunner 965 may arrive any day now, but that doesn't mean your older GPS watch has been forgotten. Garmin has just released a new beta software update for the Forerunner 945 that fixes several particularly frustrating bugs that have been annoying owners for some time.
As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) reports, public beta version 11.85 resolves a problem that could arise when syncing large amounts of data via Wi-Fi, and another that caused issues if the watch booted up with an unsaved activity present.
It also resolves a small bug that displayed the second data screen first if you recorded an indoor cycling session without a Bluetooth or ANT+ connection to a smart trainer. For full details, see the post on Garmin's forums (opens in new tab).
How to get the update
The update is rolling out now to members of Garmin's public beta testing program. To find out how to sign up and get new updates first, see our guide to joining the program, and take a look the reasons why you should (and shouldn't) download beta updates.
Once you've joined, the software will be installed on your watch automatically when it syncs with the Garmin Connect smartphone app. The app checks for software updates every 24 hours, so you may need to be patient. At the time of writing, it has rolled out of 20% of beta testers.
Don't want to take part in the test program? Provided no significant problems are found, the same update should be released for all watch owners very soon.
- Best Garmin watches: all the latest models tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Thank you for signing up to Advnture. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.