The Garmin Forerunner 965 is coming, but your old watch hasn't been forgotten

It looks like the Garmin Forerunner 965 may arrive any day now, but that doesn't mean your older GPS watch has been forgotten. Garmin has just released a new beta software update for the Forerunner 945 that fixes several particularly frustrating bugs that have been annoying owners for some time.

As Notebookcheck (opens in new tab) reports, public beta version 11.85 resolves a problem that could arise when syncing large amounts of data via Wi-Fi, and another that caused issues if the watch booted up with an unsaved activity present.

It also resolves a small bug that displayed the second data screen first if you recorded an indoor cycling session without a Bluetooth or ANT+ connection to a smart trainer. For full details, see the post on Garmin's forums (opens in new tab).

The update is rolling out now to members of Garmin's public beta testing program. To find out how to sign up and get new updates first, see our guide to joining the program, and take a look the reasons why you should (and shouldn't) download beta updates.

Once you've joined, the software will be installed on your watch automatically when it syncs with the Garmin Connect smartphone app. The app checks for software updates every 24 hours, so you may need to be patient. At the time of writing, it has rolled out of 20% of beta testers.

Don't want to take part in the test program? Provided no significant problems are found, the same update should be released for all watch owners very soon.