The Garmin InReach is the gold standard for backcountry safety, but a tiny Jiobit tracker proved just as useful in rescuing this 8-year-old boy

An eight-year-old boy who was cross country skiing with his father and failed to return home on schedule was quickly located last week thanks to a small GPS tracker he was wearing – and for once, it wasn't a Garmin InReach.

According to a report from Vermont's Stowe Mountain Rescue team, the pair had been out skiing in the Ranch Valley trail system all day on December 9. When they still hadn't returned home three hours after nightfall, the boy's mother contacted mountain rescue. Using her phone, she was able to show crews exactly where her son was thanks to the Jiobit device he was carrying.

"Although a 911 call from the field will give us coordinates, there was something reassuring about being able to see the kid’s live feed location on his mother’s phone," writes SMR.

Teams arranged two ATVs to ride in and pick the pair up in what they call a "straightforward" rescue. When they arrived, they discovered the pair in good health, albeit lacking in light sources.

"For fear of stating the obvious, if you’re skiing with your kid in the backcountry, pack a couple of headlamps," warns SMR.

Headlamps are a lightweight but essential piece of kit that should remain in your backpack (with extra batteries) for all outdoor adventures, just in case things don't go to plan.

"You should pack them anyway, but an unplanned sojourn in the dark would be especially challenging for most kids."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, the team made a point of noting that this particular child wasn't too fussed about the lack of light.

"Let it be known: he was totally resilient, cheerful and unphased – the adventurous spirit that runs in his family stood him in good stead.

The Jiobit isn't necessarily intended for backcountry exploits, but it offers real-time tracking at any distance (Image credit: Jiobit)

What is a Jiobit?

Jiobit founder and CEO, John Renaldi, developed the device after he lost track of his 6-year-old son in a crowded Chicago park for over 30 minutes. This small, wearable device is made by California-based tech company Life360 and offers real-time tracking using GPS technology. According to the company's website, it's a popular choice for those who want to keep tabs on kids and pets, and that's exactly what this mother did.

For backcountry adventures, we always recommend carrying a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach, which lets you signal for help even when you're outside of cell service. However, we understand that this is a pricey piece of kit, and there are an increasing number of options that provide similar benefits.

Newer iPhones come equipped with the SOS function, which has saved several hikers' lives recently, though of course, you'll need to carry a portable charger if you intend to rely on your phone (the Garmin InReach holds its charge for a month).

The Jiobit isn't intended to be a substitute for a satellite communicator backcountry exploits of course, but it offers real-time tracking if you want to keep tabs on your dog or child in the forest, holds a charge for about a week, and even lets you call for help at the click of a button if you need it.