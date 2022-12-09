The Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical has dropped to its lowest ever price today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical for just $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of over $100 off the list price, and the cheapest this powerhouse of a watch has ever been.

The Instinct Tactical has all the same fitness tracking and smartwatch features as the standard Instinct, but also offers a bundle of tools designed for military and everyday civilian life. It's built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance, has a stealth mode that immediately disables all wireless communications, and includes a kill switch that removes all your personal data straight away.

Save $110 This military-spec GPS watch is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon ahead of Christmas – even cheaper than it is in Garmin's own holiday sale. If you want a GPS sports watch but are concerned about security, this could be the one for you (and its battery life is fantastic too).

In addition to those advanced security features, the Instinct Tactical Solar also includes a Jumpmaster (opens in new tab) mode, which is designed for experienced skydivers, and provides detailed information on your descent and altitude.

Best of all, this all comes with exceptional battery life courtesy of the watch's solar cell, which keeps it running for up to 54 days in smartwatch mode with regular exposure to sunlight, or 38 hours in GPS tracking mode. That makes it a smart choice for multi-day hiking and camping expeditions where you're going to be off-grid for an extended period, but still want mapping and tracking functions on your wrist,

