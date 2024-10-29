The Hoka Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes just plummeted to $107 at REI – grab yours before they're gone

It's not often you see a massive discount on a pair of Hoka shoes, but right now, you can pick up the much-loved Hoka Speedgoat 5 trail running shoes for just $107.83 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 30% off these grippy, cushioned trail runners, and even cheaper than they were during Prime Day sales.

The Speedgoat 5 is known to be a workhorse on the trails and has an average rating of 4.4 stars among customers, but since the Speedgoat 6 was released earlier this summer, this model has been discontinued which is why you're seeing prices slashed on the previous model.

They retain the same stack height (31 mm in the heel, 27 mm in the forefoot) and rocker profile as the Speedgoat 4, which keeps your forefoot on the ground for a slightly longer period to enhance stability and provide a smooth toe-off, but these shoes weigh half an ounce less and feature a lighter EVA foam midsole compound. The upper is constructed with heartier, double-layer jacquard mesh using recycled content.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, however sizes are selling out fast so we recommend you act quickly since once they're gone, they're gone.

