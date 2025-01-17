The popular and propulsive Brooks Catamount 3 is a trail shoe that "wants to run fast" – and it's a huge 41% off right now

Built for race day and tempo runs, this shoe is loaded with propulsive cushion and it's under $100

If you're training for a race or trying to improve your pace, some runs require you to go faster and your regular trail running shoes might not quite cut it. Right now, you can pick up the popular and propulsive Brooks Catamount 3 trail running shoe for just $90.95 at Brooks. That's a massive saving of 41% off these shoes, which runners give a generous 4.5-star rating for their performance and comfort.

"This is a shoe that wants to run fast" says one reviewer of the Catamount 3, which features both responsive cushioning plus a carbon plate to improve uphill efficiency if you're hitting rolling or steep terrain.

Like many Brooks shoes, the Catamount 3 is a neutral shoe, with a 6 mm drop and over long distances it claims a light and springy ride.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, while UK readers can enjoy a generous 30% discount, but we have no idea how long the sale will last so we recommend you move quickly.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Brooks Catamount running shoes where you are.

Save $70 Great for races between 50 and 100k, get ready for top-speed trail adventures in the Catamount 3. Light, responsive cushioning plus a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency join forces to produce this fast and responsive trail-running shoe. Check women's sizing.

Save £48 Move fast and light over the trails thanks to light and responsive cushioning made with nitrogen-infused DNA FLASH midsole technology. Check women's sizing.

The Catamount 3 is a Certified Carbon Neutral Product made with 41.2 % recycled materials in the upper and using 8.29 plastic bottles diverted from landfills for each pair. The Trail Track Green outsole is made from 25% recycled materials and claims superior traction on wet days.

