“There’s a huge demand for sustainable, repeatable watches” - repairable Garmin rival crowdfunds over $250,000 in 48 hours
The Una Watch features repairable, upgradable components that can be swapped out for newer tech
A new player in the sports watch game wants to blow Garmin and Apple out of the water with its new repairable watch.
The all-new Una Watch aims to combat the costly model of big-name sports watch brands like Garmin and Apple, which limit the latest features to new devices.
Instead, the Una Watch features replaceable components that can be repaired, swapped out, or upgraded, so you can extend its lifetime and get the latest features without forking out for a new watch.
“Customers are tired of replacing expensive tech every few years. We’re showing the industry there’s a better way," said CEO and founder Lewis Allison in a statement.
The watch will launch in August 2025 after a successful crowd-funding campaign and plenty of investment. Last week, the Una Watch Kickstarter campaign raised over $255,000 (£200,000) in just two days as over a thousand supporters backed the project.
The Una Watch boasts multiple GPS features and health trackers to rival the budget and mid-range models of their competitors.
On launch, you'll be able to track the following health metrics:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
- Current heart rate
- Average heart rate
- Resting heart rate
- Sp02 max
- Daily steps
- Daily floors climbed
- Daily activity minutes
You can also connect your phone to receive notifications and play music, and take advantage of post-activity metrics like your average pace and route map.
You can pre-order the Una watch for $275 (£210) by pledging on the Una Watch Kickstarter. It will retail for $350 (£260) upon release.
- The best running watches: tech to help you outpace your PB
- The best GPS watches: feature-packed timepieces to keep you on course
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
Hawaii hiker pleads not guilty to charges alleging he attempted to murder wife on the trail
Authorities investigate after "devastating" fire decimates popular Irish coastal hike