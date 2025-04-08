“There’s a huge demand for sustainable, repeatable watches” - repairable Garmin rival crowdfunds over $250,000 in 48 hours

The Una Watch features repairable, upgradable components, that can be swapped out for newer tech

A new player in the sports watch game wants to blow Garmin and Apple out of the water with its new repairable watch.

The all-new Una Watch aims to combat the costly model of big-name sports watch brands like Garmin and Apple, which limit the latest features to new devices.

Instead, the Una Watch features replaceable components that can be repaired, swapped out, or upgraded, so you can extend its lifetime and get the latest features without forking out for a new watch.

“Customers are tired of replacing expensive tech every few years. We’re showing the industry there’s a better way," said CEO and founder Lewis Allison in a statement.

The watch will launch in August 2025 after a successful crowd-funding campaign and plenty of investment. Last week, the Una Watch Kickstarter campaign raised over $255,000 (£200,000) in just two days as over a thousand supporters backed the project.

The Una Watch features different replaceable parts (Image credit: Una)

The Una Watch boasts multiple GPS features and health trackers to rival the budget and mid-range models of their competitors.

On launch, you'll be able to track the following health metrics:

Current heart rate

Average heart rate

Resting heart rate

Sp02 max

Daily steps

Daily floors climbed

Daily activity minutes

You can also connect your phone to receive notifications and play music, and take advantage of post-activity metrics like your average pace and route map.

You can pre-order the Una watch for $275 (£210) by pledging on the Una Watch Kickstarter. It will retail for $350 (£260) upon release.