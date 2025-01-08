This insulated jacket from Patagonia is perfect for winter hiking and now has a whopping 30% off

Stay warm, stylish, and eco-friendly this winter with the Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Insulated Jacket. Right now, you can grab this versatile jacket, designed to keep you comfortable on any adventure, over at REI for just $230.73.

That's a huge saving of nearly $100 off the regular list price for an insulated jacket built with high-performance recycled fabrics – equally at home as an extra cozy layer out in the backcountry or for hanging out at the climbing wall.

This deal applies to the Nouveau Green colorway, and the model has been discontinued so we suggest you act fast.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the best-insulated jackets where you are.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Insulated Jacket: Was $329, now $230.73 at REI Save 30% The Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Insulated jacket is made from a combination of recycled polyester fleece and recycled polyester ripstop material that has a waterproof (DWR) coating. It's superbly versatile as an everyday jacket ideal for weekend adventures, mountain treks and even in-town wanderings. REI has the Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid available in Nouveau Green with sizing from XS-XXL.

Comfort is at a premium on the Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid and the upper body and hood lining fabric is made from 100% recycled polyester fleece which has what Patagonia call a "skin-friendly" feel. Its green credentials continue with a lower body and hood exterior construction which uses 1.4oz 20-denier 100% recycled polyester ripstop material. It also has a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish made without perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs/PFAS).

Winter functionality and warmth features include a full-length, center-front zipper closure which is easy to operate while wearing gloves. There are also front handwarmer pockets and a left-chest pocket that has zipper closures for securely storing valuables. The climbing helmet-compatible 3-panel hood is lined with soft fleece and cinches down with a drawcord.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the best-insulated jackets where you are: