This "exceptional" Leatherman multi-tool opens with the push of a thumb and it's 30% off for Black Friday – the cheapest we've ever seen it

Going camping or hiking in the backcountry without a multi-tool isn't a risk we'd like to take, and thanks to Black Friday discounts, you can arm yourself for the wild without breaking the bank. Right now, you can pick up the Leatherman Free P4 multi-tool for just $104.96 at Amazon. That's a rare and generous savings of 30% off the list price for this piece of kit that campers call "exceptional," and the cheapest we've ever seen it.

I've owned my Leatherman for years and whether I'm going on a day hike or backpacking trip, it's always tucked away in my backpack and if you think it's overkill, earlier this year, we reported on a California hiker who spent 10 days missing in the wild with only a Leatherman to keep him safe.

The Free P4 has 21 tools including scissors, saw and Leatherman's most advanced multipurpose plier to date. It boasts magnetic closing for smooth, quick access to tools. Each tool opens with a push of the thumb, so you can kiss goodbye to broken fingernails if you need to make a DIY repair in the field, trim gauze or just open a bottle of wine.

Needless to say, this tool also makes an excellent gift for anyone outdoorsy in your life. We're keeping you up-to-date on all the best Black Friday camping deals this week where you'll find more great savings on tents, stoves, sleeping bags and more.

