Trail runners "can't stop wearing" the bestselling Altra Lone Peak 8 shoes – holiday shoppers can get them for under $100 right now at REI

Altra's classic trail running shoes have been updated with more durable uppers and they're at a great price in REI's holiday sale

Shopping for trail running deals this holiday season? Right now, you can snag a pair of the bestselling Altra Lone Peak 8 trail running shoes for just $98.93 at REI. That's a generous discount of 29% off these shoes that trail runners say they "can't stop wearing."

Featuring Altra's trademark wide toe box and zero drop approach to building trail shoes with a more natural running feel, the Lone Peak 8 has been updated with a more durable upper, meaning you can take on rough trails with confidence.

The fit of these shoes is the roomiest of all Altra shoes for added comfort, while StoneGuards technology helps protect your feet from rocky trails. On the steep stuff, grippy MaxTrac outsoles promise rugged traction earning these shoes an average of 4.5 stars among trail runners.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, but this style has been discontinued so we recommend you act fast to get the perfect fit for you.

A zero drop shoe is designed to help your foot move the way it's supposed to, but the addition of Altra's EGO foam midsole is designed to cultivate balance between responsiveness and comfort

