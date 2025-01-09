Vasque is closing its doors – scoop up the awesome St Elias hiking boots for a massive 38% off at REI before they're gone forever

If you haven't already heard, iconic hiking brand Vasque announced it will be shuttering its doors back in October, but it's not too late to get your hands on a pair of its boots before they're all gone. Right now, you can pick up the Vasque St. Elias hiking boots for just $148.73 at REI. That's a massive discount of 38% off the list price for waterproof hiking boots that deliver comfort and protection over the long haul.

Sporting a classic look with full-grain leather uppers, the St. Elias are known for easy break-in and durability. For long days on the trail, a rockered toe and EVA cushioning help you fight foot fatigue.

If you're heading out in sloppy conditions, a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane keeps your feet from getting soggy and the Vasque-exclusive Vibram Megagrip outsoles have deep lugs that can bite into slick, steep trails to keep you moving confidently.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, but once they're gone, they're gone, so we suggest you act fast.

Vasque St Elias Waterproof Hiking Boots: $240 $148.73 at REI

Save $91 The St. Elias is built for the long haul. Inspired by the many Vasque boots that came before it, you can ensure comfort, durability, and traction with each step outdoors.



The St. Elias features 33% bio-based collars and tongue foams, 60% recycled content toe boxes and heel counters and 80% recycled content laces for a more sustainable approach to construction.

