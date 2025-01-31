Want to see Yosemite’s stunning ‘firefall’ phenomenon this month? You’ll have to make a reservation

Hoping to catch a glimpse of Yosemite National Park's stunning firefall phenomenon? Wrap up warm and book ahead of time as the park has introduced a new reservation system to manage numbers.

The firefall is a naturally occurring event that illuminates Yosemite’s Horsetail waterfall with light from the setting sun, giving the waterfall a bright orange glow, as if it were alight. The picturesque firefall is visible once a year on clear nights in mid-to-late February.

For decades, the firefall was a well-kept secret in Yosemite, until recent years when word caught on and thousands began flocking to the Horsetail waterfall.

On February 19, 2022, more than two thousand visitors gathered to see the falls, lots lacking adequate insulation for the chilly winter weather. As well as overwhelming the modest parking facilities, many people spilled onto nearby river banks, increasing erosion and damaging wildlife. Some areas became inundated with litter, and a lack of toilet facilities resulted in unsanitary conditions.

The new reservation system is aimed at avoiding a repeat of this, limiting the amount of people who can enter and camp in the park on February 8–9, 15–17, and 22–23.

Reservations can be made here.

The Horsetail waterfall flows over the eastern edge of Yosemite's El Capitan mountain. It's a small waterfall and only flows during the winter months.

Advice for firefalls viewing

Alongside tough, snowy conditions, temperatures in Yosemite are expected to plummet this month, reaching lows of 0°F / -18°C during the night.

If you're planning a trip to see the firefall, Yosemite National Park has issued the following safety advice.

Bring warm, insulating clothes, like a thick down jacket and cozy hat.

Wear warm winter footwear, capable of navigating snow and ice.

Be prepared to walk over a mile to the viewing area, and bring a headlamp to illuminate your way back.

Respect the surrounding area by staying on the trails and out of the meadows.

