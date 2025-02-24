We gave these 'insanely comfortable' Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking boots five stars in our review - and they're up to 50% off

Get trekking in the wilderness with these Helly Hansen boots

In the market for a sturdy, weather-resistant pair of hiking boots that will support your feet and ward off blisters during long days in the wilderness? Right now, you can snag the men's Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking boots for as little as $75 on Amazon.

This dependable pair is seriously impressive, receiving a coveted five-star rating in our review. They're made from waterproof suede and LWG leather, which offers ample support and wards off rain without weighing you down.

A comfort-focused insole and additional underfoot support make for easy, pain-free hiking. Our hiking expert Julia Clarke was thoroughly impressed.

"The first thing I noticed when I pulled these on was how insanely comfortable they are," said Julia.

"They’re well-cushioned underfoot which makes for easy walking, and the ankle provides really nice, non-intrusive support."

At an average weight of 1000g / 35oz, these reliable boots are a lightweight option for backcountry hiking.

"A pair of these weigh in at about half the weight of my next lightest boots," continued Julia.

"As someone that typically prefers to hike in trail shoes, that’s a huge bonus for me."

Prices for this deal differ per size. Some sizes are as cheap as $75, while others cost $97.27.

Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking boots: $150 $75 at Amazon

Save up to $75 These hiking boots are a comfy and protective option for lightweight hiking in the wilderness. They offer all the protection, waterproofing, and stability of far heavier pairs without weighing you down.

Don't panic if you're not in the U.S. See today's best deals on Helly Hansen Switchback HT hiking boots in men's and women's sizes where you are.