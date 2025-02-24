We gave these 'insanely comfortable' Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking boots five stars in our review - and they're up to 50% off
We ranked them as our 'most comfortable hiking boots for weather protection' - and you can find them at a bargain price right now
In the market for a sturdy, weather-resistant pair of hiking boots that will support your feet and ward off blisters during long days in the wilderness? Right now, you can snag the men's Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking boots for as little as $75 on Amazon.
This dependable pair is seriously impressive, receiving a coveted five-star rating in our review. They're made from waterproof suede and LWG leather, which offers ample support and wards off rain without weighing you down.
A comfort-focused insole and additional underfoot support make for easy, pain-free hiking. Our hiking expert Julia Clarke was thoroughly impressed.
"The first thing I noticed when I pulled these on was how insanely comfortable they are," said Julia.
"They’re well-cushioned underfoot which makes for easy walking, and the ankle provides really nice, non-intrusive support."
At an average weight of 1000g / 35oz, these reliable boots are a lightweight option for backcountry hiking.
"A pair of these weigh in at about half the weight of my next lightest boots," continued Julia.
"As someone that typically prefers to hike in trail shoes, that’s a huge bonus for me."
Prices for this deal differ per size. Some sizes are as cheap as $75, while others cost $97.27.
Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking boots: $150 $75 at Amazon
Save up to $75 These hiking boots are a comfy and protective option for lightweight hiking in the wilderness. They offer all the protection, waterproofing, and stability of far heavier pairs without weighing you down.
Don't panic if you're not in the U.S. See today's best deals on Helly Hansen Switchback HT hiking boots in men's and women's sizes where you are.
- The most comfortable hiking boots and shoes: lightweight, cushioned hikers for happy feet
- The best budget hiking boots: quality pairs at low prices
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
"The greatest of all time” – Mikaela Shiffrin returns from violent crash to claim historic 100th World Cup win
The awesome Jetboil Flash "gets water bubbling quicker than a kettle on steroids" and it's under $100 at Backcountry right now