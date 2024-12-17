We loved the "nimble and responsive" Dynafit Alpine Trail Running Shoes for rough ground – get yours up to 60% off right now in holiday sales

Are you planning to kick off your new year on the right foot? You're going to need new trail running shoes for that. Right now, you can scoop up a pair of the quality Dynafit Alpine Trail Running Shoes for as low as $67.48 at Backcountry. That's a massive discount of 55% off the regular list price for these shoes that we found to be "nimble and responsive" on our adventures.

Cushioned enough to be comfortable yet minimalist enough to allow you to feel your way across the terrain, we found the Dynafit Alpine Running shoe to be a great option for training runs. It’s a jack of all trades that quietly does everything well, though for race day you may want to turn to something more specialized.

Out of the box, the Alpines are good-looking without being flashy. The protection around the heel and toes is immediately obvious, while its seamless tongue promises comfort without the chafing you get from pressure points. The Alpine Rocker sole design is intended to give excellent responsiveness and balanced cushioning even on rough terrain. Despite a good amount of cushioning, they manage to remain lightweight at 280g per shoe.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Alloy/Black Out, Rock Khaki/Storm Blue and Winter Moss/Black Out colorways. Meanwhile, you can snag 60% off the shoes in women's sizing in Hot Coral/Blueberry and Beet Red/Marine Blue colorways. As always with a great deal like this, sizes are disappearing fast so we recommend you act now to get the perfect fit.

The outsole contains the same Vibram Megagrip rubber found on many other leading trail running shoes and approach shoes, promising ironclad grip on rock, and there are chevron-shaped lugs for traction on muddy surfaces, though these are not as aggressive as some.

